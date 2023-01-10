Share:

ISLAMABAD - The United Kingdom yesterday pledged extra support for Pakistan flood affected areas. The UK’s Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) launched a Pakistan Appeal last September, which has had an amazing response from the British people with over £40 million raised, including £5 million of UK Aid Match funding. This money will fund leading UK aid charities which are providing emergency relief on the ground. The UK and its international partners are joining forces to support Pakistan rebuild and recover from the unprecedented floods last summer that affected tens of thousands of people, the British High Commission said in a statement. The UK, one of the first countries to respond to the disaster, is today allocating over £ 9 million from its Pakistan budget to help tackle the impact of the flooding, bringing the total it has now committed to the humanitarian response to £36 million. This new allocation will help provide those most in need with essential services, and will also support the government to plan for a climate resilient future.