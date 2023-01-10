Share:

GENEVA - United Nations Secre­tary General Antonio Guterres has assured that the Unit­ed Nations will support the recov­ery and reconstruction in Pakistan after devastating floods.

Addressing the inaugural session of the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in Gene­va on Monday, he asked the world to must be there for this purpose as this conference is the first step of longer journey towards recovery and reconstruction in Pakistan.

The UN Secretary General said ev­ery step taken by the international community will be inspired by the endurance and generosity of the people of Pakistan in this critical and colossal vision.

He said for decades, I have privi­leged to witness generosity and re­silience of the people of Pakistan. From earthquakes and floods to years of relentless terrorist attacks, to geo-political nightmare like war in Afghanistan that left millions fleeing people crossing to Pakistani borders, the trend continues today, the giving spirit of the Pakistani people has shown bright.

The UN Secretary General said helping neighbours with food, wa­ter and shelter, I have seen Paki­stani community helping after refu­gees despite limited sources.

He said terrifying falls of water that killed more than one thou­sand seven hundred people, injured thousands of other and affected more than thirty three million.

Antonio Guterres said the floods swept over roads acres agricul­ture lands and damaged and de­stroyed two million homes. He said we need to be honest about the loss and damage suffered by the devel­oping countries because of climate change particularly in Pakistan.

He said the devastation from the climate change is real and the de­veloping countries are least re­sponsible of the climate disaster.

The UN Secretary General said Pa­kistan which represents less than one percent global emissions, did not cause the climate crisis.

He said countering the climate crisis needs massive support and we must deliver on our commit­ments to redouble our finances.

In his video message to the con­ference, French President Emman­uel Macron assured Pakistan of his country’s full support to overcome the catastrophic situation. He said France will also support Pakistan financially. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in his video state­ment, said that Turkiye is in contact with Pakistan’s authorities and re­affirmed his country’s support to Pakistan in this hour of the need. He expressed the hope that Pakistan soon will overcome the situation.

Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr also reiterated his govern­ment’s resolve to support the flood victims of Pakistan.

President of European Union Commission Ursula von der Ley­en, in her remarks, said that Euro­pean Union will continue to assist Pakistan in this crisis. She said EU’s support for reconstruction is five hundred million Euros. She said Pakistan and EU have also agreed an 87 million Euro package in line with Global Gateway strategy.

President of European Union Commission said EU is stepping up its humanitarian assistance with an additional ten million Euros.

Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Switzerland, Ig­nazio Cassis called for implement­ing the framework presented by Pakistan to address this difficult sit­uation. Addressing the moot, State Secretary of Economic Cooperation of Federal Republic of Germany, Jo­chen Flasbarth said his country will provide at least eighty four million Euros this year for the climate re­silient Pakistan. He said we want to go beyond that. He pointed out that we have a running portfolio of eight hundred million Euros in Pakistan.

Minister of State in the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office Andrew Mitchell said the UK has committed 26.5 million pounds to reach up to one point four mil­lion people with lifesaving assis­tance. We have redirected signifi­cant sums towards education and healthcare needs. He said the Brit­ish people have demonstrated their generosity and compassion by rais­ing voluntarily forty million pounds with the government matching five million pounds through additional taxpayers money.

He said the UK will work with Pakistan to implement the recon­struction and rehabilitation plan.

The World Bank has announced an amount of two billion dollars for the recovery and rehabilitation of the flood-hit areas.

Vice President South Asia Region, World Bank Martin Raiser, while addressing the international Con­ference on Climate Resilient Paki­stan in Geneva, on Monday further announced that this amount will be an addition to the assistance pro­vided earlier by the Bank.

Chairman China International De­velopment Cooperation Agency Luo Zhouhui announced provision of 100 million dollars for the rehabil­itation and reconstruction efforts.

He said we will also provide train­ing to 1000 technical staff and offi­cials of Pakistan. He said we are also considering setting up of a South Asia Disaster Relief Supply Reserve. Japa­nese Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Akimoto Masatoshi announced to provide additional.