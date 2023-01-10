GENEVA - United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has assured that the United Nations will support the recovery and reconstruction in Pakistan after devastating floods.
Addressing the inaugural session of the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in Geneva on Monday, he asked the world to must be there for this purpose as this conference is the first step of longer journey towards recovery and reconstruction in Pakistan.
The UN Secretary General said every step taken by the international community will be inspired by the endurance and generosity of the people of Pakistan in this critical and colossal vision.
He said for decades, I have privileged to witness generosity and resilience of the people of Pakistan. From earthquakes and floods to years of relentless terrorist attacks, to geo-political nightmare like war in Afghanistan that left millions fleeing people crossing to Pakistani borders, the trend continues today, the giving spirit of the Pakistani people has shown bright.
The UN Secretary General said helping neighbours with food, water and shelter, I have seen Pakistani community helping after refugees despite limited sources.
He said terrifying falls of water that killed more than one thousand seven hundred people, injured thousands of other and affected more than thirty three million.
Antonio Guterres said the floods swept over roads acres agriculture lands and damaged and destroyed two million homes. He said we need to be honest about the loss and damage suffered by the developing countries because of climate change particularly in Pakistan.
He said the devastation from the climate change is real and the developing countries are least responsible of the climate disaster.
The UN Secretary General said Pakistan which represents less than one percent global emissions, did not cause the climate crisis.
He said countering the climate crisis needs massive support and we must deliver on our commitments to redouble our finances.
In his video message to the conference, French President Emmanuel Macron assured Pakistan of his country’s full support to overcome the catastrophic situation. He said France will also support Pakistan financially. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in his video statement, said that Turkiye is in contact with Pakistan’s authorities and reaffirmed his country’s support to Pakistan in this hour of the need. He expressed the hope that Pakistan soon will overcome the situation.
Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr also reiterated his government’s resolve to support the flood victims of Pakistan.
President of European Union Commission Ursula von der Leyen, in her remarks, said that European Union will continue to assist Pakistan in this crisis. She said EU’s support for reconstruction is five hundred million Euros. She said Pakistan and EU have also agreed an 87 million Euro package in line with Global Gateway strategy.
President of European Union Commission said EU is stepping up its humanitarian assistance with an additional ten million Euros.
Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Switzerland, Ignazio Cassis called for implementing the framework presented by Pakistan to address this difficult situation. Addressing the moot, State Secretary of Economic Cooperation of Federal Republic of Germany, Jochen Flasbarth said his country will provide at least eighty four million Euros this year for the climate resilient Pakistan. He said we want to go beyond that. He pointed out that we have a running portfolio of eight hundred million Euros in Pakistan.
Minister of State in the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office Andrew Mitchell said the UK has committed 26.5 million pounds to reach up to one point four million people with lifesaving assistance. We have redirected significant sums towards education and healthcare needs. He said the British people have demonstrated their generosity and compassion by raising voluntarily forty million pounds with the government matching five million pounds through additional taxpayers money.
He said the UK will work with Pakistan to implement the reconstruction and rehabilitation plan.
The World Bank has announced an amount of two billion dollars for the recovery and rehabilitation of the flood-hit areas.
Vice President South Asia Region, World Bank Martin Raiser, while addressing the international Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in Geneva, on Monday further announced that this amount will be an addition to the assistance provided earlier by the Bank.
Chairman China International Development Cooperation Agency Luo Zhouhui announced provision of 100 million dollars for the rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts.
He said we will also provide training to 1000 technical staff and officials of Pakistan. He said we are also considering setting up of a South Asia Disaster Relief Supply Reserve. Japanese Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Akimoto Masatoshi announced to provide additional.