Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly on Monday witnessed ruckus as both the trea­sury and opposition benches clashed on the assembly floor over the issue of trust vote of the chief minister.

The opposition mem­bers surrounded the Speaker’s dice in a bid to halt the house pro­ceeding as they main­tained that the pro­ceeding will be illegal unless the chief minis­ter takes a vote of confi­dence. The treasury, on the other hand, insisted that CM will not seek the vote of confidence on the dictation of the opposition.

In the meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Special Assistant to PM Atta Tarar entered in the guest gallery to witness the proceeding and the PML-N MPAs started chanting slogans of ‘Dekho Dekho Kon Aya…. Sher Aya Sher Aya’ to welcome their senior lead­ers. The sloganeering was so loud that it became real­ly difficult for Speaker Sibtain Khan to run the House. The PML-N lawmakers also chanted slogans against the PTI chairman Imran Khan for selling precious watches from Toshakhana at throw away prices.

The opposition legislators assembled in front of the Speaker’s dais and kept chanting slogans, ‘Aitmad Ka Vote Lo’ (Seek the Vote of Confidence).

PML-N lawmaker Rana Mashhood asserted that the government had lost the majority in the Assembly, and it was because of this that the CM was avoiding seek­ing the trust vote. He threw a challenge on the PTI and PML-Q to take a vote of confidence in today’s sitting. He claimed that the treasury did not have the required numbers and were using delaying tactics in seeking the vote of confidence.

He also termed the house proceeding as illegal and unconstitutional saying that there was no cabinet in the province as per the order of Lahore High Court.

Speaker Sibtain Khan, however, told the PML-N law­maker that cabinet was still in place after the LHC sus­pended the governor’s notification regarding denoti­fication of the chief minister. As he kept on speaking, the PTI MPAs also started a tirade against the PML-N leaders sitting in the guest gallery. PTI MPA Rana She­hbaz said that Atta Tarar had been ousted from the Punjab Assembly and he was still wanted by the privi­lege committee of the House. Fayyazul Hassan Chohan also launched verbal attacks on Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah as he used derogatory language against him.

Amid loud sloganeering from both sides, the speak­er turned to the legislation as he asked the concerned ministers to move the bills.

The treasury passed a record number of 21 bills in one sitting amid uproar from the opposition which kept asking the speaker to count the treasury mem­bers as they lacked the simple majority required for the legislation. The speaker, however, ignored the opposition’ call for the count and declared all the bills passed.