Share:

HYDERABAD - On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, under the supervision of all Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars, the sale of flour across the district has been ensured at the official rate of Rs 65 per kg. According to an official statement, AC Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro, Mukhtiarkar Altaf Korejo, AC Latifabad Lala Iqbal Awan, Mukhtiarkar Majid Sipiyo, AC Rural Surhan Abro, and Mukhtiarkar Imran Shabir Khokhar supervised the sale of wheat flour at government fixed rate of Rs.650 per 10-kilogram bag at mobile stalls set up by district administration and the food department. At mobile stalls, separate arrangements for males and females were made to facilitate the public to purchase flour at govt fixed rate, the statement added.