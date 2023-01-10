Share:

An accountability court Sukkur on Tuesday acquitted 21 people facing charges of corruption in the Sindh wheat case.

According to NAB sources, the government released wheat from its stocks to flour mills on subsidy rate in 2017. The price of the wheat stock, however, not paid to the government.

The hearing of the wheat corruption case in the Ghotki food department was held at Sukkur. Advocate Tahir Hussain said that the court has freed all the accused in the case.

Later, the hearing of the case was adjourned till January 25.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sindh chapter had recovered more than Rs10 billion in wheat scandal under the inquiries opened against the provincial food department for the theft of wheat worth more than Rs15 billion.

A report released by NAB showed that nine inquiries were opened against Sindh Food Department in Sukkur as wheat worth more than Rs15 billion had been stolen in nine districts. The flour mill owners plea-bargained Rs2.112 billion during the NAB investigation, the report had said.