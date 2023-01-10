Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said on Monday that effective steps were taken at various levels to ensure provision of inexpensive flour across the province. According to official sources here, CM said that sale points were increased as well as official wheat quota for flour mills was also increased to 26,000 metric tons. Due to timely steps of the Punjab govern­ment, flour was available in abundance in the province, he added. Pervaiz Elahi said that officials of food department and administrative officers had been di­rected to ensure the supply and availability of flour. He further said that checking at exit points of the province had been made further strict to stop smuggling of wheat and flour. CM said that indiscriminate action would be taken against el­ements found involved in wheat and flour smuggling. He said all possible steps were being taken to provide maximum relief to people and added that wheat stock