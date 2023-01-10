Share:

A working paper has been prepared for the implementation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's plan to establish Danish School and Center of Excellence in Balochistan.

The Balochistan Provincial Assembly will formally enact legislation for this historic project to promote education in Balochistan.

Under the plan, Danish School and Centers of Excellence Authority will be established in Balochistan and Modern educational facilities will be provided to the poorest children through Danish School and Centers of Excellence.

International standard schools, best curriculum, laboratories equipped with IT and technology will also be established.

The authority will be headed by Chief Minister Balochistan and Chief Secretary, Provincial Secretary of Education and Finance will be among the other members. At least three representatives nominated by the Federal Government will also be members of the Authority.

The authority will be responsible for the preparation of educational courses, distribution of scholarships, examinations, acquisition of funds through private engagements and other sources. A governing body will be formed under the authority which will have a term of two years.

Specialist psychologists and career counseling facilities will also be provided in Danish schools and centers of excellence. Through career counseling, children's academic quality, positive attitudes and spirit of growth will be inculcated.