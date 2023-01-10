Share:

The world community has made commitments of over ten billion dollars for rehabilitation, recovery and reconstruction in flood affected areas of Pakistan.

These commitments were made at the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in Geneva.

The major pledges made at the conference include 4.2 billion dollars by Islamic Development Bank, two billion dollars by the World Bank, 1.5 billion dollars by Asian Development Bank, and one billion dollars each by Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and Saudi Arabia.

Reading out the outcome document at the culmination of the conference, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said these are additional commitments to what was already given to Pakistan in terms of humanitarian assistance from bilateral and multilateral partners.

She said further announcements for in kind support were also made by a number of delegations. Hina Rabbani Khar said the conference identified the principles and action plan for Pakistan's resilient recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction.

The outcome document suggested enhancing governance and the capacities of the state institutions to restore lives and livelihoods of the affected people, especially the most vulnerable.

Presenting the future roadmap, the Minister of State said the recovery process will range from immediate to long-term recovery needs.

She said these include urgent social expenditures aimed at preventing health crisis, mitigating the impact of winter as well as rains in the next monsoon season and restoring livelihoods.

The Minister of State said an "International Partners' Support Group to Pakistan's Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction" will be established under the leadership of the government.

The Group will assist Pakistan to develop concrete plans and projects and help secure financial and other commitments of support for the implementation of these plans and projects over the coming years.