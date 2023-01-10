Share:

Former President Asif Ali Zardari is expected to visit Lahore on Wednesday ahead of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervez Elahi’s vote of confidence in the assembly.

The Lahore High Court, while suspending Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman’s notification for removing Mr. Elahi’s removal as the CM, had ordered the CM to obtain a vote of confidence until Jan 11.

Sources said Mr. Zardari would use his political prowess to mold the situation to Pakistan Democratic Movement’s favor.

Earlier, news of forming a new party to dent the PTI’s vote count in the province came to light when Mr. Zardari sharpened its nails to win the political battle. However, the PTI alleged that its MPAs were being offered over a billion for changing loyalties ahead of the trust vote.