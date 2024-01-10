11 of a family shot dead in Lakki Marwat

Unidentified assailants barged into a house in Lakki Marwat and shot dead 11 people in a family.

The tragic incident occurred in the Tekhtikhel area of Lakki Marwat. The gunmen forced their entry into the house late at night and sprayed bullets on the residents. As a result, all the 11 people present in the house were killed on the spot.

Police reached the crime scene upon getting intimation and started an investigation. Police said the deceased included two real brothers, their wives and children.

A guest was also among the dead. Police further said the bodies seemed two days old.

Local sources claimed armed assailants entered the house and killed the inhabitants with indiscriminate firing and later locked the house from outside. Police have taken into custody all the dead bodies and are investigating.

The locals said another member of the same ill-fated family was murdered in the past. The residents of the locality had protested on the Indus Highway against the incident by placing the body on the road. However, the police could not trace the culprits behind the murder.