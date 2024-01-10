3.59m registered voters to exercise right of balloting in elections 2024 in Larkana division

LARKANA - About 3,592,271 registered voters would exercise their right of franchise in the forthcoming general election 2024 for 8 National Assembly constituencies in the Larkana region including Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot- Kashmore districts and 17 seats of the Provincial Assembly.

According to the statistics provided by the Regional Election Commissioner Office Larkana division, the total number of male registered voters is 1,930,896 and female registered voters 1,661,378.

The Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts with 4 National Assembly and 8 Sindh Assembly seats have the highest number of registered voters which is 1,686,287 of whom the strength of the male voters is 911,309 and female 774,978.

Following is the complete list of the five districts of the Larkana division including Larkana, Kamber- Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore alongwith the number of the National Assembly and Provincial Assembly seats, registered voters both male and female:

LARKANA: NA seats 2 (NA-194 Larkana-I and NA-195 (Larkana-II); PA seats 4(PS-10 Larkana-I, PS-11 Larkana-II, PS-12 Larkana-III and PS-13 Larkana-IV), male voters 462,980, female voters 402,849 total voters 865,829.

KAMBER-SHAHDADKOT: NA seats 2-- NA-196 (Kamber-Shahdadkot- I) and NA-197 (Kamber- Shahdadkot-II), PA seats 4 (PS-14 Kamber-Shahdadkot-I, PS-15 Kamber- Shahdadkot-II) , PS-16 Kamber- Shahdadkot-III and PS-17 Kamber- Shahdadkot-IV): male voters 448,329 and female voters 372,129 total voters in the district is 820,458.

SHIKARPUR: NA seats 2, NA-192 (Kashmore-cum-Shikarpur) and NA- 193 (Shikarpur-I), PA seats 3; (PS-07 Shikarpur-I), PS-08 (Shikarpur-II) and PS-09 (Shikarpur-III). In Shikarpur district male voters 383,992, female voters 339,257 total voters 723,249. JACOBABAD: NA seat 1 (NA- 190 (Jacobabad-I); PA seats 3 (PS- 01(Jacobabad-I), PS-02 (Jacobabad- II) and PS-03 (Jacobabad-III); male voters 316,562, female voters 275,444 total voters in the Jacobabad district is 592,006.

KASHMORE-KANDHKOT: NA seats 1 (NA-191 (Kashmore-Kandhkot-I): PA seats 3 (PS-04(Kashmore-Kandhkot- I), PS-05 (Kashmore-Kandhkot -II) and PS-06 (Kashmore-Kandhkot -III). Male voters 319,033, female voters 271,696 and total voters 590,729 in the Kashmore-Kandhkot district.