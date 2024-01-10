Wednesday, January 10, 2024
820 people missing in country, says Achakzai

Web Desk
10:48 PM | January 10, 2024
National

Balochistan Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai has disclosed that 820 people are missing in the country.

Addressing a press conference, the minister emphasised that propaganda surrounding missing persons had failed and a comprehensive missing person report had been submitted to the Supreme Court.

He said that a nefarious campaign was launched against state with some persons exploiting the missing persons issue.

According to report, out of 10,000 missing persons, 8,000 cases had been resolved.

The caretaker minister said 2,200 individuals had been returned to Balochistan.

He said the missing person number in Pakistan was far lesser than that of other countries including America and UK.

