LAHORE - In the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, while many businesses struggled to stay afloat, a heartening story of resilience and entrepreneurial spirit emerged from Lahore, Pakistan. Shamshad Ahmed, the owner of a school canteen named POLA G LunchTime, faced daunting challenges when schools shut down. His journey from near closure to thriving success stands as a testament to the power of innovation and collaboration in times of crisis.

When the Pakistani government ordered schools to close to curb the spread of COVID-19, Ahmed’s primary source of income came to an abrupt halt. His business, once bustling with the energy of schoolchildren, was suddenly quiet and deserted. Ahmed faced the stark reality of the pandemic’s economic fallout, a narrative familiar to many small business owners globally. As the pandemic redefined normalcy, Foodpanda, a prominent player in Pakistan’s food delivery industry, stepped in to bridge the gap for home chefs and small business owners. Ahmed joined Foodpanda’s platform, transforming his business model to cater to a wider audience beyond the school’s gates. This strategic pivot allowed POLA G Lunch Time to reach a broader customer base, offering comfort food in a time of widespread discomfort. The story took a further positive turn with the intervention of ABHI, Pakistan’s first financial wellness platform. In partnership with foodpanda, ABHI offered financial assistance to small business owners, including quick access to working capital. This support was crucial for Ahmed, enabling him to scale up his operations and keep his business afloat during the pandemic’s uncertain economic landscape. The collaborative effort between Foodpanda and ABHI not only helped Ahmed’s business survive but also thrive. The partnership is a striking example of how innovative financial solutions can empower entrepreneurs, leading to job creation and contributing to the broader economic revival in Pakistan during challenging times. Ahmed’s story, from the brink of closure to a flourishing enterprise, mirrors resilience and adaptability of small businesses worldwide.