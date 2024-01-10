Ali Ahmed appointed as president MEPA of FrieslandCampina Global

LAHORE - FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan has announced the promotion of Ali Ahmed Khan to the position of president of the Middle East, Pakistan, and Africa (MEPA) region at FrieslandCampina. Ali’s exceptional leadership and visionary approach have been pivotal in his transformative tenure as Managing Director of FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan (FCEPL). Under his guidance, FCEPL has experienced significant growth and profitability, and continues to increase its market share across all categories.

Ali Ahmed Khan’s exemplary performance has also led to his appointment to the executive board of FrieslandCampina Global. The company is confident that Ali’s strategic vision and leadership will continue to drive growth and success in the MEPA region for FrieslandCampina. He will be succeeded by Syed Kashan Hasan as Managing Director of FCEPL, effective February 1st, 2024. Bringing 22 years of rich experience across commercial functions, Kashan Hasan is a seasoned professional with a history of driving performance and innovation. His career spans various regional and global roles across Pakistan, South Africa, the UK, the Middle East, and North Africa. Prior to joining FCEPL, Kashan served as General Manager at Reckitt for the Pakistan business and most recently he served as the CEO of Shan Foods. A graduate of IBA, Kashan is known for his ability to develop insights, devise innovative solutions, and challenge norms.