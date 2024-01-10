AML set to sweep elections in Rawalpindi: Sheikh Rashid

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed affirmed on Wednesday his party, Awami Muslim League, will secure a majority in Rawalpindi in the upcoming general elections.

Talking to a group of reporters outside an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi, Rashid said that the elections would take place on time and the people would cast their votes.

Asked to comment on the country's current political situation, Rashid stated that it was for the first time that Pakistani politics was beyond his comprehension.

In this respect, he termed the next three days very crucial, adding that the situation would become clear by Jan 13.

Earlier, Sheikh Rashid along with Sheikh Shafique appeared in the court of judge Ejaz Asif in connection with a terrorism case.

The court adjourned the hearing due to the unavailability of Sheikh Rashid counsel, Sardar Razik, scheduling the next hearing for Jan 15, Monday.