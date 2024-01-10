Wednesday, January 10, 2024
ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar, Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan

Our Staff Reporter
January 10, 2024
LAHORE  -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan, the sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, till February 10 in cases related to May-9 violence. The court ordered the accused to join the investigations and also sought a report from investigation officer, on the next date of hearing.

ATC Judge Muhammad Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings on bail petitions of both sisters, who also appeared in the course of proceedings and marked their attendance.

Both sisters had obtained bail in 4 cases including attack on Jinnah House and torching a container at Kalma Chowk. An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of former federal minister Asad Umar till February 10 in 7 cases related to May-9 violence.

ATC Judge Muhammad Arshad Javed conducted proceedings on the bail applications of the former minister. Asad Umar’s counsel submitted an exemption application on behalf of his client, in the course of proceedings, and requested the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one-day. At this, the court allowed the request and extended the interim bail of the former minister till February 10. The former minister had obtained the interim bail in seven cases, including attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower.

