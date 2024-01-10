Wednesday, January 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Bilawal reaches Lahore to address workers convention in NA-127

Bilawal reaches Lahore to address workers convention in NA-127
Web Desk
10:39 PM | January 10, 2024
National

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party and former foreign minister, has arrived in Lahore from Islamabad.

According to party sources, Bilawal is scheduled to hold a meeting with the business community in Lahore today (Wednesday).

He will also address a workers convention in Lahore’s constituency of NA-127. The convention is being organised by PPP candidate Mian Misbahur Rehman from PPP-160.

Bilawal will leave Lahore on Thursday (tomorrow) to address a rally in Tandlianwala.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1704866145.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024