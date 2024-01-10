Bilawal reaches Lahore to address workers convention in NA-127

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party and former foreign minister, has arrived in Lahore from Islamabad.

According to party sources, Bilawal is scheduled to hold a meeting with the business community in Lahore today (Wednesday).

He will also address a workers convention in Lahore’s constituency of NA-127. The convention is being organised by PPP candidate Mian Misbahur Rehman from PPP-160.

Bilawal will leave Lahore on Thursday (tomorrow) to address a rally in Tandlianwala.