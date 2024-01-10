CEC mourns death of four ECP employees in Kashmore gas leak incident

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and members of the Election Commission on Wednesday conveyed profound sadness and grief regarding the tragic demise of four Election Commission employees due to a gas leakage incident in Kashmore.

According to the Election Commission spokesperson, four employees, including an election officer, two data entry operators, and a sub-assistant, tragically lost their lives in Kashmore due to a gas leakage incident.

In his message, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased and ordered an investigation into the incident.