Wednesday, January 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CEC mourns death of four ECP employees in Kashmore gas leak incident

CEC mourns death of four ECP employees in Kashmore gas leak incident
Web Desk
10:47 PM | January 10, 2024
National

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and members of the Election Commission on Wednesday conveyed profound sadness and grief regarding the tragic demise of four Election Commission employees due to a gas leakage incident in Kashmore.

According to the Election Commission spokesperson, four employees, including an election officer, two data entry operators, and a sub-assistant, tragically lost their lives in Kashmore due to a gas leakage incident.

In his message, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased and ordered an investigation into the incident.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1704866145.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024