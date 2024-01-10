China purchases over 400 million tonnes of grain in 2023

BEIJING - China maintained its grain purchase level at over 400 million tonnes last year despite disastrous weather conditions and ensured a stable grain market, according to a national work conference on food and strategic reserves that concluded Tuesday.

China enjoys abundant grain reserve, with its stock-to-use ratio well above the international grain security threshold of 17 to 18 percent, Liu Huanxin, head of the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration told the conference.

Liu said the administration also strengthened macro-control over grain reserves last year to keep the grain market stable despite fluctuating international grain prices. For 2024, Liu said China will coordinate efforts to ensure the production, purchase, stockpiling and sales of grain, and improve the emergency response system for grain in order to enhance the capacity to ensure grain supply in case of emergencies.

Meanwhile, China recorded a surge in the number of new taxpaying business entities in the first 11 months of 2023, official data showed Tuesday. The data indicates the country’s economic vitality.

The country saw 15.15 million newly-registered business entities handling tax-related businesses during the January-November period of 2023, up 25.4 percent year on year, according to the State Taxation Administration.

A breakdown of the data showed that over 4.55 million such business entities, or 30.1 percent of the total, engaged in new industries, new business forms and new models, with the proportion up 2.5 percentage points compared with the same period in 2022, the administration said.

By sectors, the number of new taxpaying business entities in the internet and information technology service sector registered a fast expansion, up 32 percent year on year during the period.

The administration will continue to work to ensure better implementation of the tax and fee reduction policies, amid efforts to support the development of technological innovation and manufacturing industry, said Shen Xinguo, an official with the administration