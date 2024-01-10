Cognitive crossroads

The Punjab Examination Commission (PEC) recently introduced an online Item Bank System (IBS), revolutionising the assessment process for students in 65,000 public sector schools. In 2019, the School Education Department (SED) had wisely eliminated board examinations for primary and middle levels to alleviate the burden on students.

The Assessment Policy Framework (APF) approved by the Punjab Cabinet in December 2019 and notified by SED in February 2020 marked a pivotal moment. This framework, developed to guide assessment practices at the primary and elementary levels, emphasises principles like using diverse assessment methods, providing constructive feedback, and ensuring fairness, validity, and reliability in assessments.

Minister for School Education Murad Raas inaugurated the assessment system on February 3, 2020, ushering in a new era of education in Punjab. The APF prioritises school-based assessments, both summative and formative, as well as sample-based large-scale assessments (LSA). PEC, under the SED’s direction, spearheaded the development of a standardised item bank, aligning with international assessment standards.

The Item Bank System (IBS) is designed to generate school-specific, equated papers for each grade and subject, ensuring uniformity in assessment across the province. With 300 questions per subject, the IBS automatically generates papers with a balanced mix of MCQs and comprehension questions, promoting a holistic evaluation of students’ cognitive abilities aligned with the national curriculum.

This standardised assessment system not only facilitates efficient test design for educators but also enhances the evaluation of student progress. The IBS, by offering categorised tests and reducing paperwork, reflects a forward-thinking approach to assessment.

The development of the IBS showcases a commitment to providing effective solutions. The efforts of the team behind this venture have ensured that the system not only saves time but also supports teachers with valuable feedback for continuous improvement.

DR. AYESHA RIAZ, DR. IJAZ ASHRAF, DR. ADEELA MANZOOR, DR. NAIMA NAWAZ & MAIMOONA RAMEEN, Faisalabad.