Court issues arrest warrants for Moonis Elahi in forgery case

LAHORE - A local court on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Moonis Elahi, the son of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, in a forgery case.

Judicial Magistrate Imran Abid issued the warrants while allowing an application filed by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab for the purpose.

The ACE had requested the court to issue arrest warrants for Moonis Elahi. It submitted that the accused did not join the investigations and he was hiding to avoid arrest. The ACE Punjab had registered a case against Moonis Elahi under sections 420, 471, 467, 674, 109 and 468.

Meanwhile, an accountability court on Tuesday handed over Asif Mehmood, a co-accused of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a corruption case, to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on 7-day physical remand.

Earlier, the NAB officials produced co-accused Asif Mehmood before Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani.

The investigation officer submitted that the custody of the accused was required for investigations. He pleaded with the court to grant physical remand.

At this, the court allowed the request and handed over the accused to NAB on 7-day physical remand and ordered to produce him on expiry of the remand term, January 16. The court also sought an investigation report on the next date of hearing. The NAB had accused Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi of receiving over Rs 1 billion as kickbacks through intermediaries in more than 200 development projects of Gujrat district.