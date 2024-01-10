DC reviews arrangements for desilting of canals

BAHAWALPUR - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Tuesday chaired a meeting in the committee room of his office and reviewed the measures related to the canal cleaning campaign in Bahawalpur.

Superintendent Engineer Irrigation Sajid Mehmood, Executive Engineer Irrigation Bahawalpur Haseeb Ahmed, and Executive Engineer Irrigation Ahmedpur East Farrukh Butt were present in the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner said that cleaning and desilting of canals should be done in the best possible manner and all related arrangements should be completed on time.

The officers of the Irrigation Department informed the meeting that the more than 24 miles of five canals of Bahawalpur will be cleaned in the mid of January. More than 0.7 million cubic feet of silt will be removed during the cleaning.

DC FOR ENSURING SALE OF FERTILIZERS AT FIXED PRICES

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Tuesday said that the sale of fertilizer should be ensured at fixed rates.

Fertilizer supply should be improved at the tehsil level. He expressed these views in the meeting held in his office. He directed that legal action to be taken against the dealers who sell fertilizer at more than the fixed rates.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Naeem Sadiq Cheema, Assistant Commissioners, Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, and District Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) were present in the meeting, Deputy Commissioner said that the supply of fertilizer should be improved in the district and the fertilizer should be sold to the farmers on fixed rates.

He said that the relevant Agriculture (Extension) Department officers should monitor fertilizers’ sales at fixed rates. Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq briefed about the demand and supply of fertilizer.