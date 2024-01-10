Departmental promotions continue in all field formations of Punjab Police

LAHORE - Departmental promotions continues in all field formations of Punjab Police according to merit and seniority, in continuation of which, 37 assistants of Lahore Traffic Police have been promoted to the post of Senior Traffic Assistants. According to the details, 37 assistants of Lahore Traffic Police were given departmental promotion for the first time and the rank pinning ceremony for the promoted Traffic Assistants was held at the Central Police Office. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar and CTO Lahore Amara Athar attended the ceremony in traffic police uniform. DIG Establishment Dr Inam Waheed, CTO Lahore Amara Athar, AIG Admin Sahibzada Bilal Umar, AIG Inspection Shaista Nadeem and other officers were also present. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar and senior police officers pinned the ranks to the Senior Traffic Assistants on their promotions. IG Punjab also distributed cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to 20 traffic officers and officials with best performance in 2023. IG Punjab congratulated the Traffic Assistants on their departmental promotion. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that the moral of the entire traffic force has been boosted by the promotion of traffic assistants. Dr. Usman Anwar directed that the traffic officials should transfer the benefit of departmental promotion to the citizens in case of better performance than before. IG Punjab said that while on duty, treat the citizens with good manners and ensure strict enforcement of traffic rules with cordial attitude. IGP Punjab directed that all traffic rules including compliance of line system, over speeding, one way violation should be ensured.