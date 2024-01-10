Desilting of KP canals from today

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has issued a notice announcing the temporary closure of all government canals, lift irrigation schemes, tube wells, and civil channels in the Irrigation Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the merged tribal areas. This closure, slated to begin on January 10, 2024, aims to facilitate desilting and annual repairs. The closure period is set for one month, subject to potential extensions or reductions as deemed necessary, considering its impact on crop cultivation.

The Chief Engineer (South) of the Irrigation Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, officially notified this directive.