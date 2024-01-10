DG FGEHA visits G-14 Markaz

ISLAMABAD - Director General Federal Government Employees Housing Authority visited Sector G-14 markaz and the Project Director briefed the Director General on the project and informed the management that the work of G-14 Center is in the final stages. The Director General Federal Government Employees Housing Authority advised that the work of horticulture and street lights should be completed as soon as possible and on this subject the Director General Housing Authority highlighted the importance of the project.

Later, the Director General visited Sector F-15 and urged for speedy completion of the work. Director General Federal Government Employees Housing Authority appreciated the work of Project Director, Director Land, Director Revenue, Director Planning, Director Security and Director Finance. The Director General of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority further directed that all facilities should be provided to the residents of the sectors.