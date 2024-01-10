Wednesday, January 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DG FGEHA visits G-14 Markaz

PR
January 10, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Director General Federal Government Employees Housing Authority visited Sector G-14 markaz and the Project Director briefed the Director General on the project and informed the management that the work of G-14 Center is in the final stages. The Director General Federal Government Employees Housing Authority advised that the work of horticulture and street lights should be completed as soon as possible and on this subject the Director General Housing Authority highlighted the importance of the project.

Later, the Director General visited Sector F-15 and urged for speedy completion of the work. Director General Federal Government Employees Housing Authority appreciated the work of Project Director, Director Land, Director Revenue, Director Planning, Director Security and Director Finance. The Director General of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority further directed that all facilities should be provided to the residents of the sectors.

National polio immunisation campaign continues

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1704782402.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024