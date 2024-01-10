Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Dr Shahzad Munoor assumes additional charge as Director Colleges Gujranwala

Our Staff Reporter
January 10, 2024
SIALKOT  -   Deputy Director Colleges Sialkot Professor Dr Shahzad Munoor has assumed the additional charge of Director Colleges Gujranwala.

On this occasion in a meeting with Professor Shams Wazir Hussain of Government Murray College and former acting director colleges Arshad Butt, he said his priorities were students studying programmes including BS Urdu, English, Pol Science, Islamiat, Chemistry, Physics Biology, IT, BBA, Mathematics and other classes in girls and boys colleges of Sialkot district including Government Murray College and Government Jinnah Islamia College.

He said the best curricular and extra-curricular facilities should be provided to the female students so that they could play an active and beneficial role in the development and prosperity of the country. The director colleges instructed the faculty members to guide the students according to their mental capacity so that they could lead a successful practical life. 

Two cops guarding polio team martyred in ambush in Bannu

COUPLE HELD FOR DRUG TRAFFICKING

Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a couple with narcotics in a crackdown against drug peddlers.

According to a police spokesperson, Rangpura police during a raid arrested Zohaib Ali and his wife Madeeha Shehzadi with 5.6-kg hashish.Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case. 

POWER SHUTDOWN NOTICE

Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) Ltd has issued a power shutdown notice due to the repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

According to a press release issued by SDO Construction Sialkot, the power supply from Guna, Badiana Express, Vario, Langrayi-wali, Oora, Gopalpur, Rasoolpur, Islamabad, Nizamabad, Nikapura feeders on January (14,21,28) and Mandi, Sambrial, Darul Islam, Airport, Dhana-wala feeders on January (16,20,23,27,30) will remain suspended from 9:00am to 2:00pm due to repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

PPP hasn’t closed doors on PML-N

Our Staff Reporter

