Some of the economic indicators are showing a sign of hope in the country. The trend in rupee appreciation is stable and sustained except for a few hiccups. The trend is mostly driven by exporters selling dollars in response to the daily depreciation of the dollar. This has brought an exchange rate stability in the market; something which was missing for a very long time. In addition to this, rising investors’ confidence and a sigh of relief among the local businessmen and investors are pushing towards an ease of doing business.

All this did not happen overnight. Some key reforms and policy steps have been crucial in bringing about this considerable stability in the economic landscape of the country. Now the rising reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan have waived off the fears surrounding a default or bankruptcy. The critical economic phase has passed but there is still a need to sustain these efforts every day. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has yet to announce its final decision regarding the disbursement of the initial tranche that Pakistan needs on an urgent and immediate basis. Though the overall response from IMF is positive, it will be some time till we hear a final word.

Amidst the improving economic indicators, the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is noteworthy. A sense of optimism exists around the initiatives and decisions of the council. Among the most important initiatives, drawing investment from the Gulf and reviving the agriculture sector stand out. The influx of business delegations from Gulf countries exploring investment opportunities signals increased confidence in the council. It is also hoped that considerable revenues will be drawn from agriculture once the project gets into the operationalising phase.

The absence of Hundi and Hawala transactions and the crackdown against illegal currency activities are also attributed to the positive market conditions. There is no denying the fact that Pakistan’s economy depends as much on stopping illegal activities as on building legal ways of adding to the national exchequer. Seeing the positive trends, one can only stress the need for these improvements to sustain and benefit Pakistan in every way possible.