ECP allots election symbols to political parties sans PTI

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday allotted election symbols to different political parties except the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), contesting the 2024 general elections.

According to the details, the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) obtained the symbol of tiger, the Pakistan Peoples Party- Parliamentarians (PPPP) got an arrow, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was assigned a sword, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Nazriati) a batsman, Pakistan Muslim League (Jinnah) was given a bicycle symbol, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam book, Qaumi Watan Party Chiragh (lamp) and Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan was awarded crane as election symbol.