Wednesday, January 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ECP to ensure CoC compliance

ECP to ensure CoC compliance
Staff Reporter
January 10, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   The Election Commission of Pakistan has started taking action against the violation of its code of conduct issued for February 8 polls. The top election regulatory body has already warned potential candidates of the political parties to avoid threatening speeches and follow rules of campaigns and other related matters. The code of conduct was prepared in consultation with all major political parties of the country. In this regard, the commission has taken notice of the threatening speech made by Pakistan Peoples Party leader Ali Hasan Hangoro from Sanghar and summoned him to explain his position. Joint Election Commissioner Sindh Asghar Syal had directed the district monitoring team to take action on threatening message in a video that went viral on social media. The commission will continue to esnure strict compliance of the code of conduct till the results of general elections, scheduled to be held on February 8.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1704782402.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024