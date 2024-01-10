ECP to ensure CoC compliance

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan has started taking action against the violation of its code of conduct issued for February 8 polls. The top election regulatory body has already warned potential candidates of the political parties to avoid threatening speeches and follow rules of campaigns and other related matters. The code of conduct was prepared in consultation with all major political parties of the country. In this regard, the commission has taken notice of the threatening speech made by Pakistan Peoples Party leader Ali Hasan Hangoro from Sanghar and summoned him to explain his position. Joint Election Commissioner Sindh Asghar Syal had directed the district monitoring team to take action on threatening message in a video that went viral on social media. The commission will continue to esnure strict compliance of the code of conduct till the results of general elections, scheduled to be held on February 8.