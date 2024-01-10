Wednesday, January 10, 2024
ECP to publish preliminary lists of candidates on Thursday

Web Desk
5:09 PM | January 10, 2024
The Election Commission of Pakistan will publish preliminary lists of candidates tomorrow, while they can withdraw their nomination papers by Friday.

According to election schedule, today is the last day to dispose of appeals filed against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers for the general elections by Appellate Tribunals. 

These tribunals are being headed by judges of the High Courts.

The revised list of candidates will also be published on Friday.

The electoral symbols will be allotted on Saturday while polling for general elections will be held on 8th of next month.

