Ecuador under state of emergency, curfew after narco boss escapes

QUITO - Ecuador declared a state of emergency Tuesday after a dangerous narco boss escaped from maximum security detention and unrest broke out at several prisons in the violenceplagued country. President Daniel Noboa, in office since November, announced a 60-day mobilization of soldiers in Ecuador’s streets and prisons as a manhunt was under way for gangster Jose Adolfo Macias, alias “Fito.” There would also be a curfew from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am daily, the president said. The state of emergency, Noboa said in a video on Instagram, would give members of the armed forces “all the political and legal support” they need to carry out their duties in a battle against what he described as “narcoterrorists.” “We will not negotiate with terrorists nor rest until we return peace to all Ecuadorans,” said Noboa.