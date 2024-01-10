EFU Life partners with Mindshare to drive digital transformation

KARACHI - Mindshare has partnered with EFU Life, a leading life insurance and family takaful provider, to drive the brand’s digital marketing strategy. This collaboration aims to introduce a data-driven media approach that communicates the benefits and importance of life insurance and financial well-being.

Mohammed Ali Ahmed, CEO & MD EFU Life, expressing his thoughts on the partnership said, “Leveraging on all digital channels for engaging with potential and existing customers, and tapping into new segments is a key part of EFU Life’s strategy. With this partnership, our goal is to leverage the media expertise of Mindshare to curate effective communication and use data to enhance the impact of our outreach.”

Amna Khatib Paracha, CDO of GroupM & MD of Mindshare, added, ‘At GroupM, we believe in bringing data upfront into our strategies and tailoring the communication based on the needs of businesses and audiences. With EFU’s market approach and Mindshare’s media expertise, we aim to elevate the online presence of the insurance industry.”