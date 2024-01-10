Elections: Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, wife Qaisara, Moonis face rejection

The appeal challenging the rejection of nomination papers for former Punjab Chief Minister and PTI leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, his wife Qaisara Elahi, and his son Moonis Elahi was turned down.

The decision, pronounced by Justice Ahmad Nadeem Arshad, dismissed Elahi's appeal filed for various constituencies, including NA 64 Gujarat, PP 32, PP 34 and NA 59 Tala Gang. Moonis Elahi's appeal against rejected papers in NA 64 Gujarat, PP 32, PP 34 and NA 69 M B Din constituencies were also dismissed.

Additionally, Elahi's wife Qaisara Elahi's appeal for acceptance in all constituencies was rejected.

Yesterday, the Lahore High Court's Appellate Tribunal reserved its judgment on the matter.