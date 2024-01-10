Wednesday, January 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Elections in Pakistan

January 10, 2024
Opinions, Letters, Newspaper

Elections in Pakistan are pivotal events that play a crucial role in shaping the nation’s political landscape. The country follows a democratic system with periodic elections determining the composition of the National Assembly, provincial assemblies, and local bodies. These elections provide citizens with the opportunity to voice their opinions and elect representatives who will govern and legislate on their behalf. The electoral process involves political parties presenting their manifestos, and candidates vying for seats through a competitive and democratic framework.

However, Pakistan has witnessed challenges, including allegations of electoral irregularities and issues related to transparency. The democratic process remains essential for the country’s governance, reflecting the diverse perspectives and aspirations of its populace. As Pakistan continues to navigate its democratic journey, ensuring fair, transparent, and inclusive elections remains crucial for fostering a stable and representative political environment. 

National polio immunisation campaign continues

MUHAMMAD HAMZA MEHMOOD, Sukkur.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1704782402.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024