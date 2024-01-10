Elections in Pakistan are pivotal events that play a crucial role in shaping the nation’s political landscape. The country follows a democratic system with periodic elections determining the composition of the National Assembly, provincial assemblies, and local bodies. These elections provide citizens with the opportunity to voice their opinions and elect representatives who will govern and legislate on their behalf. The electoral process involves political parties presenting their manifestos, and candidates vying for seats through a competitive and democratic framework.

However, Pakistan has witnessed challenges, including allegations of electoral irregularities and issues related to transparency. The democratic process remains essential for the country’s governance, reflecting the diverse perspectives and aspirations of its populace. As Pakistan continues to navigate its democratic journey, ensuring fair, transparent, and inclusive elections remains crucial for fostering a stable and representative political environment.

MUHAMMAD HAMZA MEHMOOD, Sukkur.