ETEA cancels test over mobile phone use

Peshawar - A meeting convened by the ETEA committee, chaired by the caretaker provincial Minister for Prisons, Justice retired Irshad Qaiser, addressed the issue of mobile phones confiscated during ETEA tests. Among the attendees were key officials, including Executive Director Imtiaz Ayub.

During the meeting, participants received an overview of the committee’s objectives and were informed about the growing use of mobile phones in examinations. ETEA has implemented several measures to curb their use during tests.

Following ETEA’s Standard Operating Procedure, the implicated test stands canceled, and the individuals involved have been blacklisted for two years due to their use of mobile phones. Additionally, a formal request has been made to the relevant police station to register an FIR. The tests resulted in the retrieval of 366 mobile phones.

At the recent Board of Governors (BoG) meeting, ETEA was tasked with presenting proposals for handling the seized mobile phones. Five proposals were submitted during the session.

A specialized committee was established by the Board to evaluate these proposals and is set to present its recommendations at the forthcoming Board meeting. After a thorough discussion, the committee unanimously endorsed the recommendations, which will now proceed for approval in the subsequent board meeting.