Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Ex-MNA hails SC decision to end lifelong disqualification

January 10, 2024
KHANEWAL  -   Ex-MNA Pakistan Muslim League Chaudhary Iftikhar Nazir lauded the verdict of Supreme Court regarding ending lifelong disqualification and stated that it would have a positive impact on the country’s political landscape.

In a statement, the ex-MNA remarked that PML N would form not only the federal government but provinces also. He hoped that PML N supermo Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would be prime minister shortly. On this occasion, ex-MPAs Chaudhary Ata ur Rehman and PML N ticket holder Chaudhary Zia ur Rehman were also present. 

CHALLANS OF 29 INDUSTRIAL UNITS SUBMITTED TO COURT

The Labour Department submitted challans of 29 industrial units, found involved in exploiting labourers by offering them low wages, in courts.

This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu, here on Tuesday. The officials from the Labour Department informed that a crackdown was being launched against owners of industrial units including kilns owners. Nobody will be allowed to exploit the labourers. Similarly, one kiln owner was booked on charges of child labour. Deputy Director Labour Department Chaudhary Muhammad Shahbaz stated that the department was committed to ensure government recommended wages to labourers.

