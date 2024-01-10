FM Radio of Islamabad police delivers 108,000 traffic awareness messages, 14,754 updates in 2023

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Capital Police Radio FM 92.4 demonstrated remarkable efficiency in its operations during 2023 and delivered 14,754 traffic updates, 108,000 traffic-related awareness messages, and organised 1,520 recreational and informational programs.

Under the special directives of the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, a police spokesperson said that the radio station effectively fulfilled its role in disseminating crucial information to the citizens.

Throughout the year, the radio station played a pivotal role in delivering 14,754 traffic updates, 108,000 traffic-related awareness messages, and organizing 1,520 recreational and informational programs.

Beyond the airwaves, the awareness team actively engaged with the public at various intersections and roads, imparting knowledge about traffic laws and promoting road safety.

The CPO Safe City/ Traffic, on this occasion, affirmed the commitment of Islamabad Capital Police not only to ensuring the security of life and property for city citizens but also to keeping them well-informed about traffic matters.

Underscoring the continuous efforts of the awareness team, the CPO emphasized that information on traffic laws and road safety is consistently provided to the public at various times and locations.

The CPO concluded by urging citizens to actively report any suspicious activity or information related to the police through the emergency helpline “Pucar- 15” or the ICT app “15” for immediate assistance.