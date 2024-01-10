Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Former Bhutan PM wins elections overshadowed by economic strife

THIMPHU  -  Former prime minister Tshering Tobgay’s party won Bhutan’s election Tuesday, media reported, after polls dominated by economic threats challenging the Himalayan kingdom’s longstanding policy of prioritising “Gross National Happiness” over growth. Foremost in the minds of many who voted are the struggles facing the Buddhist-majority kingdom’s younger generation, with chronic youth unemployment and a brain drain. Both parties in the election are committed to a constitutionally enshrined philosophy of a government that measures its success by the “happiness and well-being of the people”.

Tobgay’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won nearly two-thirds of seats in parliament, The Bhutanese newspaper reported, with the 58-year-old conservation advocate expected to become premier for the second time. Tobgay’s PDP “wins the 2024 National Assembly general elections with 30 seats” while the Bhutan Tendrel Party (BTP) took the remaining 17, the paper said, based on preliminary results from each constituency. There was no immediate confirmation from the Election Commission, which is expected to release final results on Wednesday, according to an official timetable released ahead of the polls.

