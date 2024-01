KARACHI - The Naqeebullah murder case has taken a pivotal turn as the court formally charged seven people, including former SHO Amanullah Marwat. A Karachi anti-terrorism court indicted the accused on Tuesday. The court proceedings unfolded with accused, including Amanullah Marwat, Gada Hussain, Sadaqat Hussain, Riaz Ahmed, Raja Shamim, and Mohsin Abbas who were produced before the court.