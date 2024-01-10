Four dead in Ukraine as Russia evacuates hundreds from border city

KYIV - A wave of Russian strikes killed four people across Ukraine on Monday, officials said, as authorities in the Russian border city of Belgorod evacuated hundreds due to Ukrainian shelling. As the war approaches its second anniversary, both Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of causing dozens of civilian casualties in a sharp escalation of attacks. “This morning, unfortunately, began again with a massive missile attack,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his daily address. “Forty-five people were injured, and at this time, we know of four dead,” he said.

Russian missiles hit a shopping centre and high-rise buildings in Zelensky’s hometown of Kryvyi Rig, killing one person, deputy head of the presidency Oleksiy Kuleba said. A separate missile attack in the western region of Khmelnytsky killed two people, officials said.