Funeral prayer of Pak Army soldier offered

ISLAMABAD - Namaz-e-Janaza of Havildar Muhamamd Zahir (41), resident of District Mardan, who embraced shahadat on 8 January 2024 in North Waziristan district was offered at his native hometown, said the ISPR on Tuesday. In a statement, it said the Shaheed was laid to rest with full military honour. Senior serving military officers, relatives of Shaheed and locals of the area attended the funeral. The ISPR said that Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all costs.