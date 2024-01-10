GCUH hosts opening ceremony of English Access Microscholarship Programme

HYDERABAD - Government College University Hyderabad (GCUH) hosted the opening ceremony of the English Access Microscholarship Programme on Tuesday, ushering in a new chapter of educational empowerment and cross-cultural exchange sponsored by the Regional English Language Office (RELO Pakistan) through US Embassy Islamabad.

The event, held at the university’s historical Assembly Hall, brought together students, teachers, and esteemed guests to celebrate the launch of this transformative initiative aimed at providing English language education to the young individuals from economically disadvantaged backgrounds by providing students with language skills, cultural awareness, and a solid foundation for a bright future.

At the start of the ceremony, Programme Director of the English Access Microscholarship Programme at GCUH, Dr Niaz Hussain Soomro, provided a comprehensive overview of the programme including its objectives, curriculum structure, and the transformative impact it aims to achieve with a short video illustrating the progress of the programme so far.

In her welcome address, the Vice Chancellor GCUH, Prof Dr Tayyaba Zarif, highlighted the significance of the English Access Microscholarship Programme in fostering language proficiency, intercultural understanding, and global citizenship. She expressed gratitude for the support received from the US Department of State, Regional English Language Office (RELO) in Pakistan, and US Consulate General Karachi.

The VC highlighted the university’s commitment to providing inclusive educational opportunities and fostering global citizenship. Distinguished US officials, including Ms Anastasia, Ms Anamaria, and Ms Aisha Amanullah, graced the occasion, emphasising the collaborative efforts between the United States and GCUH in promoting international cooperation.

Cultural Affairs Officer Anastasia Kolivas in her opening remarks iterated, “Since its inception in 2004, the English Access Programme has been a beacon of educational empowerment, touching the lives of over 115,000 students across more than 85 countries. We are thrilled to offer this scholarship programme in Hyderabad, where 75 bright students have embarked on a journey to strengthen their English language skills. After completing the programme, they will join a group of 18,000+ Pakistani students who have graduated from the programme. Access, with its after-school classes and intensive sessions, serves as a platform for nurturing talent. It is more than just a language programme; it is a pathway for students to unlock opportunities, gain a competitive edge, and foster a global perspective. To the 75 students embarking on this transformative journey, know that this programme is a key to unlocking doors to better jobs, educational opportunities, and the ability to participate in and compete for future exchanges and study in the United States.” The official also extended deepest appreciation to VC Dr Tayyaba Zarif for her unwavering dedication and tireless efforts in bringing the English Access Programme to execution at Government College University in Hyderabad.