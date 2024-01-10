Gold rate increases by Rs300 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs300 and was sold at Rs216,400 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs216,100 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs257 to Rs185,528 from Rs185,271whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs170,067 from Rs169,832, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs2,660 and Rs2,280.52 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $3 to $2,050 from $2,047, the Association reported.