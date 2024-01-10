Health Minister visits Population Business Facilitation Center

Rawalpindi - The caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare Dr. Jamal Nasir visited the Business Facilitation Center, the renovation of the Municipal Library and the memorial under-construction at Liaquat Chowk on Tuesday.

While visiting Business Facilitation Center, Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir has said that the work on the Business Facilitation Center is going on at a ‘Mohsin Speed’ and will be completed in a short period of two weeks and will be activated on January 15.

He said that counters of 10 federal and provincial departments will be set up at the Business Facilitation Center in Rawalpindi and NOCs required for investors will be provided within one to two weeks under ‘One Window System’.

He said that the Business Facilitation Center of Rawalpindi has been set up at the Rawalpindi Development Authority and construction work for the center is also underway as the existing offices in RDA have been expanded. He said that the business center will have modern online system and it will be connected online with the business facilitation centers established in Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Sialkot and Lahore. Dr. Jamal Nasir said that the cooperation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry is also included in the establishment of Business Facilitation Center and President Saqib Rafiq has taken personal interest in it.

He said that the facility is also available in the Business Facilitation Centers that if an investor from Rawalpindi is investing in another city, all the required NOCs of that city will also be available from the Business Facilitation Center of Rawalpindi. On the occasion of visiting the library, Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal said that the online library system is also being introduced in the municipal library, while a counter of medical books is also being established in this library by the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan.

In this regard, we are grateful to President CPSP Shoaib Shafa and Major General Mazhar Ishaq. He said that Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chhata has done important work in the renovation of the library with personal interest.