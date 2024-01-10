Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Hearing of appeals against ROs’ decision concludes today

Agencies
January 10, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The process of hearing appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers of candidates by the appellate tribunals for the general elections 2024 will complete today (Wednesday).

According to a spokesperson of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the tribunals headed by high court judges would conclude hearing of the appeals on Wednesday and the revised list of candidates would be published on Thursday.

“The withdrawal of nomination papers is scheduled for January 12 (Friday) and the final list of candidates will also be released on the same day,” he said. The allocation of election symbols to the candidates was slated for January 13 (Saturday), and the polling would take place on February 8, the spokesperson added.

Agencies

