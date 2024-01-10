Wednesday, January 10, 2024
House theft victim seeks IGP intervention in filing FIR

Our Staff Reporter
January 10, 2024
Timergara  -  A victim of a house theft case in Khall, Dir Lower, has appealed to the Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and District Police Officer (DPO) to intervene and prompt the concerned police station to file a First Information Report (FIR). Akhunzada Ihsanullah, addressing local journalists in Timergara, expressed frustration over the prolonged delay in initiating legal proceedings after an armed robbery at his residence.

Ihsanullah recounted the harrowing incident that occurred on December 12, where unidentified armed individuals forcibly entered his home under cover of darkness. Holding the family at gunpoint, they absconded with five tola gold ornaments and a sum of Rs 200,000 in cash. Despite multiple visits alongside local elders to the Khall police station, their attempts to lodge the FIR against the accused were met with reluctance. While a report was made in the daily chronicle, no official FIR was registered, allowing the culprits to evade justice.

Contrarily, the Khal police stated that the FIR had already been filed, asserting an ongoing inquiry into the matter. They assured swift action to apprehend those involved in the crime.

