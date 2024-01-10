Wednesday, January 10, 2024
IIUI holds workshop on curriculum development through project based learning

January 10, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  National and International speakers of an International workshop at International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) deliberated upon the ways of curriculum development through project based learning and CDIO.

The international workshop on “Curriculum Development through Outcome Based Education and CDIO” was organized by Faculty of Engineering and Technology of IIUI at the Faisal Masjid Campus on Tuesday. Project-based learning is an instructional approach designed to allow students to develop knowledge and skills through engaging projects set around challenges and problems they may face in the real world.

The CDIO Initiative is an educational framework that stresses engineering fundamentals set in the context of conceiving, designing, implementing and operating real-world systems and products.

The workshop was sponsored by Higher Education Commission and British Council Pakistan under PAK-UK Education Gateway Mobility Grant.

