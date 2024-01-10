Independent candidate among three shot dead in Miran Shah

Three people, including an independent candidate for the provincial assembly, shot dead in Miran Shah area of North Waziristan on Wednesday.

According to the police, unidentified people shot dead Malik Kaleemullah, an independent candidate from PK-104, in the village of Tapi in Miran Shah. Two other unidentified people, who were along with Kaleemullah, also lost their lives due to the firing.

Police reported that Malik Kaleemullah was an independent candidate from PK-104 and the bodies had been transferred to the hospital.

According to the police, Malik Kaleemullah had previously been injured in an explosion some time ago.