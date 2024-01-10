Inflation struggle

I am highlighting a pressing concern: the high inflation rate in Pakistan, posing numerous challenges for our citizens. Inflation has evolved into a critical issue demanding urgent intervention from the government. According to official statistics, inflation in Pakistan averaged 12% per year between 1990-91 and 1995-96, although many economists believe it exceeded 20%. Inflation, defined as the persistent rise in general prices across the country, significantly impacts the financial status of a nation. It may range from creeping to galloping, affecting the economic landscape of the entire country.

Currently, inflation in Pakistan has entered a phase of crumbing inflation, introducing various difficulties to the country’s survival. The high rate of inflation continues to increase instead of decreasing, presenting multiple challenges to the nation’s finances. Unfortunately, authorities have not adequately addressed this matter, and it urgently requires resolution.”

RAHAT NAZEER AHMAD, Peshawar.