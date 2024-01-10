Israel admits nine more troops killed in Gaza as war grinds on

TEL AVIV - Six troops were killed in an explosion in central Gaza and three others died during intense battles in the south of the Strip, Israel’s army announced Tuesday, as heavy fighting persisted a day after military leaders indicated that combat was shifting into lower gear after over three months of war.

The deadly setbacks came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the region to discuss Israel’s transition to a new phase in the punishing conflict, with the Israel Defense Forces largely in control of northern Gaza, but continuing to face resistance during pushes into central Gaza and the metropolis of Khan Younis in the south of the Strip, where the army said it was expanding operations.

The deaths, which occurred Monday, raised the toll in Israel’s offensive to 185 since troops invaded the Strip in late October on a campaign to eliminate the Strip’s Hamas rulers and free hostages kidnapped during the terror group’s October 7 onslaught.

The army said the six reservists, all combat engineers, were killed when explosives intended for demolishing a tunnel detonated during activity in central Gaza’s al-Bureij refugee camp. In Khan Younis, three troops were killed in a rocket-propelled grenade attack, the IDF said. Another soldier was seriously wounded in the attack.

The Israeli army bombed Gaza and battled fighters on Tuesday as US top diplomat Antony Blinken was back in Israel on a regional tour aimed at stopping the war escalating across the Middle East.

The army said its forces had killed 40 fighters over the past 24 hours in “expanded ground operations including air strikes” in Khan Yunis, and that troops had also seized AK- 47 assault rifles, rocket launchers and other weapons.

Since the war broke out with the fighter group attack of October 7, fears have grown of an escalating conflict between Israel and its other regional enemies. Israel has traded cross-border fire with fighters for three months and more recently killed senior operatives of the armed group as well as of fighters on Lebanese soil, sparking anger and threats of retaliation. The Israeli army also said Monday it had killed a “central” fighter figure in Syria, Hassan Akasha, who had led cells which fired rockets... toward Israeli territory”.

The US secretary of state -- on his fourth Middle East tour since the war broke out -- was back in Israel on Tuesday to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of his war cabinet, including opposition figure Benny Gantz.